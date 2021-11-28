DPS: 2 dead in one-vehicle crash north of La Joya

A vehicle occupied by 12 people rolled over following a police chase north of La Joya, killing two people.

The crash occurred Friday at around 8 a.m. on Jara Chinas Road north of F.M. 2221, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase started when a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford F-150 that was occupied by 12 people, including the driver, when the driver failed to stop and evaded. The driver was traveling at an "unsafe speed" on the dirt road, the release stated.

“[The driver] then lost control of the vehicle causing the Ford to roll over, and as a result, several occupants were ejected,” the release stated. “The driver and nine occupants were transported to local hospitals with major to minor injuries. Two occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene.”

DPS is investigating the crash.