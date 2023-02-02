x

DPS Center to be Built in La Joya

LA JOYA – La Joya will soon have a Texas Department of Public Safety center to house 30 state troopers.

Residents are hopeful the increase in law enforcement will help prevent illegal activity.

One big concern for residents is having people crossing the border illegally cross through their neighborhood.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with a local resident.

Watch the video above for more information.

