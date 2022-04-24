DPS: Crash sparks fire in Sullivan City, evacuations underway

Evacuations are underway in Sullivan City Wednesday afternoon after a crash sparked a fire in the area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of carrying people in the country illegally, but the driver allegedly refused to stop and crashed, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The heat from the driver's vehicle caused a fire to spark and the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver escaped on foot and is currently still at large. It's unclear how many people were in the vehicle, but two people have been detailed by Border Patrol. Their condition is unknown.

Officials say the fire quickly spread to a shed.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.

Sullivan City is urging residents to avoid the area around Salinas Street, Sullivan City Drive and Gardenia Street.