DPS: Driver charged in fatal San Juan rollover after vehicle lands on victim's head

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal rollover in San Juan that ended with the vehicle landing on the victim's head, according to a news release.

The driver involved in the crash was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, the release stated.

DPS responded to the crash on Cesar Chaves Road, south of Minnesota Road, where they found an overturned Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two people, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation showed the Silverado was traveling south on Caesar Chavez Road when the driver, 46-year-old Norma Munoz, lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The passenger, 51-year-old Gerardo Medina, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Silverado came to rest on top of his head, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the news release.

Munoz was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, according to the news release.