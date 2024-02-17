DPS: Driver dies after tractor trailer falls off overpass in Raymondville
Related Story
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle tractor-trailer crash that killed one person in Raymondville.
Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the crash happened at around 5:20 a.m.
The SAIA Motor Freight Line trailer was going southbound on FM 77 when, for unknown reasons, the driver, identified as 61-year-old Alejandro Delbosque Jr., from Mission, lost control, and fell off the overpass.
Hernandez said Delbosque died at the scene from his injuries; there were no other passengers.
The crash remains under investigation.
News
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle tractor-trailer crash that killed one person in Raymondville. Sgt.... More >>
News Video
-
Roma city employee accused of smuggling migrants in city vehicle pleads not...
-
Former Edinburg councilman indicted on federal bribery charges
-
McAllen restaurant bringing taste of Jamaica to the Valley
-
Border Patrol hosting job fair in Harlingen
-
Medical Breakthrough: Teen receives third organ transplant
Sports Video
-
RGV Girls High School Basketball Area Round Highlights
-
UTRGV Baseball Season Opener Rained Out
-
Hidalgo Pirates Hire New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach
-
UTRGV Basketball Falls to Abilene Christian University
-
McAllen ISD relieves veteran coach Yebra following internal investigation