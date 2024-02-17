DPS: Driver dies after tractor trailer falls off overpass in Raymondville

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle tractor-trailer crash that killed one person in Raymondville.

Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the crash happened at around 5:20 a.m.

The SAIA Motor Freight Line trailer was going southbound on FM 77 when, for unknown reasons, the driver, identified as 61-year-old Alejandro Delbosque Jr., from Mission, lost control, and fell off the overpass.

Hernandez said Delbosque died at the scene from his injuries; there were no other passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.