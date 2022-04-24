DPS: Harlingen man dies after auto-pedestrian crash

A Harlingen man died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The deadly auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Wilson Road, east of South Fork Drive in Primera.

Preliminary investigation reveals a red Chevrolet Camaro was driving eastbound when a pedestrian failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Camaro.

The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Ursino Ramirez of Harlingen, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, DPS said.

Troopers continue to investigate the deadly crash.