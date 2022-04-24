DPS: Harlingen man dies after auto-pedestrian crash
Related Story
A Harlingen man died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The deadly auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Wilson Road, east of South Fork Drive in Primera.
Preliminary investigation reveals a red Chevrolet Camaro was driving eastbound when a pedestrian failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Camaro.
The pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Ursino Ramirez of Harlingen, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, DPS said.
Troopers continue to investigate the deadly crash.
News
A Harlingen man died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public... More >>
News Video
-
Former nurse affected by supply chain shortages of medical equipment
-
Rallies held across the country in support of Melissa Lucio
-
New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks
-
Early voting in May 2022 elections starts Monday
-
Man accused of leaving dog in hot vehicle while shoplifting