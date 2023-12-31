DPS Investigates 3-Vehicle Crash in Edinburg

NEAR EDINBURG - State authorities are at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said the collision happened along FM 1925 near Brushline Road Tuesday night.

Hernandez said a Chrysler 300 traveling westbound on FM 1925 veered into the eastbound lane. A Ford F-150 towing another vehicle was traveling eastbound when the car struck it.

One driver was airlifted to McAllen Medical Center in serious condition. The other two drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more details as they become available.