DPS Investigates 3-Vehicle Crash in Edinburg
Related Story
NEAR EDINBURG - State authorities are at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg.
DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said the collision happened along FM 1925 near Brushline Road Tuesday night.
Hernandez said a Chrysler 300 traveling westbound on FM 1925 veered into the eastbound lane. A Ford F-150 towing another vehicle was traveling eastbound when the car struck it.
One driver was airlifted to McAllen Medical Center in serious condition. The other two drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more details as they become available.
News
NEAR EDINBURG - State authorities are at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg. DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said... More >>