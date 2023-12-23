DPS investigates deadly morning crash in Brownsville

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead.

DPS said the crash happened on FM 3248 and Cavazos Road at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Brownsville.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Spark, occupied by only one male driver, was traveling northbound on Cavazos Road approaching FM 3248.

DPS said a Chrysler 3, occupied by only one male driver, was traveling eastbound on FM 3248. The Chevrolet failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and collided with the Chrysler.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Valley Regional Medial Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, according to DPS.

The driver of the Chevrolet has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. DPS continues to investigate the crash.