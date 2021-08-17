DPS Investigates Fatal One-Vehicle Crash near Elsa
ELSA – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash near Elsa.
It happened on F.M. 88 and Mile 21 Road-north of Elsa Wednesday night.
According to DPS Public Information Officer, Maria Montalvo, a 2015 Gray Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on F.M. 88 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
Daniel Ybarra, 24, of Monte Alto was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.
