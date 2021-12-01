DPS investigating deadly crash in Linn

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in Linn.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms, west of U.S. 281 in Linn, according to a news release from DPS.

Preliminary investigation reveals a gold Saturn was approaching the intersection of Floral Road and Lazy Palms when it failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a commercial truck traveling west on Floral Road.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance for non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver will be released pending the notification of next of kin, DPS said.

A family that lives near the area tells Channel 5 News that they've seen incidents involving trucks before, adding that the road is covered in pot holes from oversized big rigs and 18-wheelers traveling on it.

"There is signs over there, like at every intersection before they come in that say loaded trucks are not allowed," said Bianca Ancira, a resident in the area. "It has a weight limit. I'm more than sure that these rigs are over the weight limit."

Ancira says her family wants the county to put more signage up to deter large truck drivers. They also want to see more troopers patrolling the area.

"They'll see some presence as soon as possible," said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a DPS spokesperson. "That's our primary focus for now, especially when we see a crash of this magnitude and you have a loss of life. That's one thing we want to reduce."

The crash remains under investigation.