DPS investigating deadly rollover crash near Hargill

A 33-year-old Hargill man died after a three-vehicle crash over the weekend, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Saturday at about 11 a.m. on FM 490, east of FM 493 near Hargill.

Preliminary investigation reveals a red Dodge Ram and White Chevrolet Silverado were speeding next to each other headed westbound on FM 490, according to DPS. Troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet, which was traveling on the wrong side of the road, lost control and struck a Dodge Dakota that was on the shoulder of FM 490 heading eastbound.

The Dodge Dakota veered into a ditch and rolled over. The Dodge Ram then struck the Chevrolet.

Troopers say the driver of the Dodge Ram fled the scene and was later found at a nearby neighborhood.

The driver of the Chevrolet also fled but was brought back to the scene by family members, according to DPS.

A passenger of the Dodge Dakota, identified as 33-year-old Juan Flores of Hargil, died due to his injuries sustained in the crash.

The drivers of the vehicles have not been identified.

DPS continues to investigate the deadly crash.