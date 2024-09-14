DPS: Man dies after being struck by Weslaco ISD bus

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident involving a bus with Weslaco Independent School District.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the victim, 72-year-old Donna resident Feliberto Romero Ramirez, died from his injuries.

The accident occurred Wednesday at around 6:50 a.m. on Hernandez Road west of FM 493 north of Mile 11 in Donna.

Hernandez said Ramirez was walking eastbound on Hernandez Road on the south side when he was struck by the bus that was traveling eastbound.

Ramirez died after he was transported to the hospital.

Weslaco ISD issued the following statement regarding Ramirez's death:

"It is with deep sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of 72-year-old Feliberto Romero Ramirez of Donna after being involved in an auto/pedestrian accident involving a Weslaco ISD bus this morning.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this heartbreaking loss. Safety is our highest priority, and WISD is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Weslaco ISD extends our deepest sympathies to everyone involved in this tragedy. We mourn what happened today, and ask everyone to keep those affected in your prayers."