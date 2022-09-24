DPS offering $5,000 reward for reporting stash houses

The Texas Department of Public Safety – along with other agencies – is offering a reward for anyone providing information on stash houses.

The $5,000 reward is for tips that result in a bust.

“It’s just an incentive for the public to actually report this activity taking place so we can try to prevent this criminal activity that's taking place in the communities,” DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said.

The public is urged to call 1-800-252-8477 to report an active stash house.