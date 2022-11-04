DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya

One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS.

The vehicle crashed and rolled over on a dirt road north of La Joya.

All 12 occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to DPS. One person is dead, and 11 occupants were taken to a hospital, including the driver.

DPS is the lead investigating agency.

Human smuggling is suspected in the case.

DPS Sergeant Maria Montalvo says smugglers use back roads to avoid law enforcement, and these streets in La Joya are a perfect example.

Montalvo says federal and state funding pay for DPS and other local authorities to patrol these areas. She encourages residents to report any suspected smuggling attempts.