x

DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash on expressway in Alamo

Related Story

A person is in custody after a rollover crash on the eastbound expressway in Alamo Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Preliminary reports say a chase resulted in a rollover crash. The driver bailed out, but was later caught. 

DPS is handling the investigation. 

News
DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash...
DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash on expressway in Alamo
A person is in custody after a rollover crash on the eastbound expressway in Alamo Tuesday morning, according to the... More >>
4 weeks ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Tuesday, March 01, 2022 8:18:00 AM CST March 01, 2022
Radar
7 Days