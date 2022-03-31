DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash on expressway in Alamo
Related Story
A person is in custody after a rollover crash on the eastbound expressway in Alamo Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Preliminary reports say a chase resulted in a rollover crash. The driver bailed out, but was later caught.
DPS is handling the investigation.
News
A person is in custody after a rollover crash on the eastbound expressway in Alamo Tuesday morning, according to the... More >>
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott talks state’s economy, calls for increased investment into oil and...
-
Gov. Abbott comments on Melissa Lucio's scheduled execution during Valley visit
-
Local non-profits preparing for more migrants at the border
-
Cruz Roja busca voluntarios
-
Two Valley natives appointed to state's committee for people with disabilities