DPS: Raymondville woman dies after one-vehicle crash
A 29-year-old Raymondville woman died Sunday following a one-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to a news release, a white Buick Lacrosse, occupied by Keila Nayely Oviedo, failed to drive in a single lane traveling northbound on US 77 and struck a guard rail, causing the Buick to spin and stop in the middle of the roadway.
Oveido exited her vehicle and was struck by a black Chevrolet Malibu.
The driver of the Chevrolet exited to check on Oveido, and jumped off the over-path to avoid getting struck by another vehicle, the news release stated.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital.
Oviedo was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the news release stated.
DPS troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.
