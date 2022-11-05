x

DPS releases new details on fatal crash north of La Joya

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a Wednesday crash north of La Joya that killed a Guatemalan national and injured nearly a dozen others.

Of the 11 people who were injured, one was released from the hospital, a Thursday news release from DPS stated.

The crash occurred Wednesday at around 10 a.m. on 7-Mile Line Road west of FM 2221 when a Ford F-150 evaded a Hidalgo County Precinct 3 constable who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over and ejecting the driver and his 11 passengers from the vehicle.

A Guatemalan national succumbed to his injuries at the scene and the remaining men — all from Mexico, Salvador, Poland, Romania and Guatemala — were all hospitalized.

DPS previously said the crash is believed to be linked to human smuggling.

