DPS Search for One of Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitives
WESLACO - DPS believes one of Texas’ most wanted fugitives could be hiding out near the Rio Grande Valley.
Authorities said 36-year-old Freddie Alaniz is wanted for murder and other charges.
In February of 2006, Alaniz was arrested in Zavala County for sexual assault of a child. He made bail, but did not appear for trial after.
Two days later, Alaniz was arrested after stabbing a man during a fight. The suspect made bail, but fled one more time.
The victim later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information on Alaniz’s whereabouts can call the State Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-252-8477.
