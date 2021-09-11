DPS Searching for Driver in Fatal Crash North of Palmview

PALMVIEW - DPS released the photo of a person of interest wanted in a fatal crash north of Palmview.

Authorities need the public’s help to find Mateo Diaz-Lopez aka Miguel Angel Lopez from the Palmview area.

Police said a Pontiac veered off Minnesota Road and crashed through a fence and into a yard Sunday around 11 a.m.

Investigators said 58-year-old Agustin Del Angel Flores, passenger of the vehicle, died at the scene. The driver fled on foot.

A second passenger was hospitalized.

Anyone with information on the case can call DPS at 956-565-7600.