DPS Searching for Suspects Accused of Fleeing Fatal Crash Scene

DPS troopers are searching for up to three suspects who fled the scene of a fatal crash.

It happened just before 11 Friday night on FM 1846, north of Lovett Road in Cameron County.

CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to a woman who lives near the scene of the crash, who said she's not surprised something like this happened.

