DPS Seize Bundles of Cocaine Worth $19M, 2 People Arrested

PALMVIEW – Two people are behind bars after their arrest for possession of cocaine.

DPS special agents found 133 packages of cocaine inside a warehouse on the 100 block of International in Palmview.

The drugs weighed 323 pounds and were worth an estimated $19 million.

Two Mexican nationals, both from the State of Jalisco, were booked into the San Juan Police Department jail. 

