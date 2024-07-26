x

DPS seizes multiple firearms after traffic stop in Palmview

By: KRGV Staff

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety seized multiple firearms, including AR-15’s and AK-47’s after a traffic stop in Palmview on Monday.

Officials said the bust happened on US 83; one of the seized weapons was found to be stolen from the Harris County Constables Office.

Authorities said the driver is facing firearms smuggling charges.

