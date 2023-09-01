DPS sergeant discusses latest efforts of upcoming No Refusal Weekend

Law enforcement agencies in Hidalgo County are asking drivers to keep other options in mind to avoid drinking and driving this Labor Day weekend.

“People are drinking and driving, we need to stop that,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said. “There's so many new types of transportation that you can do where you don’t have to drink and drive."

Options include using a designated driver or grabbing a taxi, Uber or Lyft.

During the holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies will enforce “No Refusal Weekend,” where suspected drunk drivers will be pulled over and arrested if they refuse to provide a breath sample.

“We are going to be out there working diligently and aggressively looking for intoxicated drivers,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said. “If you do get stopped and get arrested, you will have to provide a blood sample if you refused a breath sample."

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday, 20-alcohol related crashes on roadways in the TxDOT Pharr district — which includes the entire Rio Grande Valley and the four surrounding counties — were reported.

Three people died in those crashes and three others were seriously injured.

