DPS: Starr County woman arrested for driving while intoxicated, striking patrol unit

A Fronton woman was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit.

The crash happened on Sunday at around 5:40 a.m. on FM 650 marker 460 in Fronton.

DPS said a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 40-year-old Veronica Vela, from Fronton, was traveling south on FM 650 at "an unsafe speed" when Vela lost control and ended up driving on the wrong side of the road.

At that same time, a DPS trooper was traveling north on FM 650 when they were hit by the Malibu.

Vela sustained a laceration on her right eye while the front passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, struck the windshield with his face. The passenger's condition is unknown.

The DPS trooper sustained minor injuries and was released from the local hospital.

DPS said Vela showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for intoxication assault.

The crash remains under investigation.