DPS Troopers Looking for Suspect in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY - Valley DPS Troopers are looking for a man they say ran from a traffic stop.
We're told the man jumped out of a white truck near Baker and FM 511.
DPS Lieutenant Johnny Hernandez says troopers will get a warrant for the suspect, but no other information has been released at this time.
