DPS Troopers Looking for Suspect in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY - Valley DPS Troopers are looking for a man they say ran from a traffic stop.

 

We're told the man jumped out of a white truck near Baker and FM 511.

 

DPS Lieutenant Johnny Hernandez says troopers will get a warrant for the suspect, but no other information has been released at this time.

3 years ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4:16:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019
