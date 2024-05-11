DPS troopers visit graduating seniors at Edinburg North High School
Related Story
The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking to inspire the next generation.
On Thursday, DPS troopers visited seniors at Edinburg North High School to share with the graduating class the opportunities they can get as a DPS trooper.
Students also learned about the tactical marine unit, undercover criminal investigators, and the highway patrol department.
DPS is planning to hire 500 more state troopers within the next three years to accommodate the state's growing population.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking to inspire the next generation. On Thursday, DPS troopers visited seniors... More >>
News Video
-
Bond set for third suspect in Edinburg child abuse investigation
-
Bodies found in Brownsville apartment complex identified as members of the same...
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Revision surgery helping relieve back pain
-
Dia de la Madre events in Edinburg and Pharr
-
Mission man sentenced to 25 years on continuous sexual abuse of a...