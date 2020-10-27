DPS Warning of Fake Fundraisers Supporting Injured Trooper

MISSION – The Department of Public Safety is warning residents about crooks who may be trying to exploit their generosity.

This warning comes after several community events were set up for a state trooper who was injured in a shooting.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez says these events and fundraisers are only legit if the agency gives the “okay”.

Even the events that are legit could still be impacted by possible crooks.

"A couple days ago, we had someone trying to sell tickets to a free public event – our free public event that we're all putting together through different resources and networking and donations," explains George Rice, part owner of 5x5 Brewing Co.

DPS Officer’s Association is helping to monitor more fundraising events planned for trooper Moises Sanchez.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel explains violating the solicitation law is a class A misdemeanor punishable by fine and jail time.

DPS Approved Events:

Alamo Police Department: BBQ for State Trooper Sanchez – April 27 th

City of Edinburg: A Meal with Our First Responders Benefit BBQ – April 20 th

Edinburg United Police and Officer Association: Burger in a Bag – May 4th

