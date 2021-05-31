Dr. Ricardo Solis named finalist for new STC president
South Texas College has named Laredo College's Dr. Ricardo Solis as the sole finalist in the college's search for a new president.
The STC Board of Trustees named Solis as the lone finalist during a Tuesday evening board meeting. The motion to approve Solis carried unanimously.
Solis will take over for interim STC President David Plummer, who took over following the retirement of Dr. Shirley Reed in January.
STC said it will make a formal announcement on Thursday.
