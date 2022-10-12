Drainage District Continues Improvement Efforts in Hidalgo County
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley precinct is making improvements in surrounding drainage systems.
Hidalgo County Drainage District says after June’s floods, work on several projects began, including the purchase of new equipment, clearing drainage districts and ongoing discussions with city officials.
The drainage canals along FM-493 in Donna are some of the most recent improvements.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with a business owner who says he’s glad to see the county helping out.
Watch the video above for the full story.
