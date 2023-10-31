Drainage improvement project underway in McAllen

MCALLEN – Streets remain closed in the city of McAllen as they work on a new storm sewer system.

The city says residents who live from La Vista to Daffodil avenues may not have to worry. The project is scheduled to be completed by March 13.

It takes more time to rebuild something than it takes to fall apart, a lesson Pura Reina had to learn the hard way when floods nearly destroyed her home.

Reina says the cost of repairing all the damage was in the thousands, but the real price to pay was lost time.

Engineer Yvette Barrera says the city of McAllen has been tight on funding. However, for this project, they got funds from five different sources. One of them being FEMA.

