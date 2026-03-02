Drainage improvements among the top priorities for Democratic Cameron County commissioner hopefuls

Three Democratic candidates are competing for the chance to be in the November ballot for the Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat.

One of the candidates, Martin Arambula, has served in different roles including Brownsville's Public Utilities Board and the Cameron County Appraisal District.

Arambula said those experiences have prepared him to step into the commissioner's role.

"I feel that this is a good formula for me to bring to the table at Cameron County and rise to the level it's never been before," Arambula said.

Arambula said he entered the race because he feels current leaders prioritize themselves over others.

"Last year the commission gave themselves a 35% raise and they gave the employees of Cameron County a nickel raise," Arambula said.

Arambula said his top priority would be county improvements, including drainage.

"When elected my goal is to go in there and put an item on the agenda to rescind that vote and use that money where it needs to be allocated in our infrastructure needs that we so badly need," Arambula said.

Also on the ballot is incumbent Joey Lopez, who has held the seat for two terms. Lopez said his background in business and budgeting guides his decisions.

"That we take care of all of the needs of the county is very important," Lopez said. "On the numbers you need to make sure we are frugal and we stretch every dollar that we receive."

Lopez responded to criticism about commissioners' pay raises. He says the county has worked to stay competitive while increasing employee pay.

"We're only as good as the people that are behind us and I will fight for every dollar that we give to our employees," Lopez said.

Lopez says if reelected for another four years, he plans to keep prioritizing infrastructure.

"Doing that gives me a lot of satisfaction that we're moving forward and that the county is moving forward and that I'm part of a team that is getting things done in Cameron County," Lopez said.

Candidate Joseph Lucio works in emergency management with the Department of State Health Services.

He says he's learned the power of cooperation across jurisdictions.

"Bringing people together and that's what you have to do as an emergency manager in order to be successful and save lives at the end of the day," Lucio said.

Lucio says Cameron County's growth must be balanced with road improvements and drainage systems.

"We haven't put enough time and energy in that place and we need to bring balance back to that again and that's something that I want to focus on and do," Lucio said.

Lucio says county leaders should do more for the pay of county employees.

"I think that we need to do far better for our Cameron County employees," Lucio said. "Right now we have too many county employees that are living below that livable wage."

Voters will pick one candidate to advance to face a Republican challenger in November. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

