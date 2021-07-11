x

Drainage pipe in Weslaco to alleviate flooding in the area

Related Story

A neighborhood in northern Weslaco still has standing flood water, but help is on the way.

A broken drainage pipe is being replaced to help remove the water coming onto people’s properties.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes says they'll be working around the clock to help people in this neighborhood. 

News
Drainage pipe in Weslaco to alleviate flooding...
Drainage pipe in Weslaco to alleviate flooding in the area
A neighborhood in northern Weslaco still has standing flood water, but help is on the way. A broken drainage... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 09 2021 Jul 9, 2021 Friday, July 09, 2021 6:44:00 PM CDT July 09, 2021
Radar
7 Days