Drainage pipe in Weslaco to alleviate flooding in the area
Related Story
A neighborhood in northern Weslaco still has standing flood water, but help is on the way.
A broken drainage pipe is being replaced to help remove the water coming onto people’s properties.
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes says they'll be working around the clock to help people in this neighborhood.
News
A neighborhood in northern Weslaco still has standing flood water, but help is on the way. A broken drainage... More >>