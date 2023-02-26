Driver arraigned in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash

A San Juan teen is in custody in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr police responded to the intersection of South Jackson and Ridge roads Thursday evening, where they found a deceased male at the scene, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado truck that was driven by Fernando Alberto Balladarez, who failed to stop and render aid, police said.

Balladarez was arrested on a charge of accident involving personal injury or death and is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

According to police, a second, unknown vehicle struck the victim and also failed to stop and render aid. Police didn’t provide further details on the vehicle.

Pharr police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information on it are urged to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.