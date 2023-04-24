Driver Charged in Edinburg Fatal Accident
EDINBURG – A driver accused in a deadly weekend accident is facing charges.
Ciro Gutierrez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.
The charges stem from a wreck that happened on Expressway 281 and Trenton just after midnight Saturday.
Edinburg police said Gutierrez lost control of his truck and two passengers were ejected.
John Michael Salazar, 23, from Edcouch was killed. The other is continuing to recover in the hospital.
