x

Driver ejected from vehicle in Mercedes rollover crash, airlifted to hospital

Related Story

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Mercedes Police Department. 

A 21-year-old driver was airlifted to a local hospital Wednesday morning following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Mercedes, according to the Mercedes Police Department. 

At about 8:53 a.m., officers responded to the crash on the 3900 block of West Frontage Road. 

Police say a 21-year-old man was ejected and sustained serious injuries. 

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. 

Traffic was backed up for several miles as police worked to clear the wreckage.

News
Police: Driver ejected from vehicle in Mercedes...
Police: Driver ejected from vehicle in Mercedes rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Mercedes Police Department. A 21-year-old driver was... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 24 2022 Aug 24, 2022 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 11:55:00 AM CDT August 24, 2022
Radar
7 Days