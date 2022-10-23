Driver in crash turned fatal shooting arrested on murder charge
This story has been updated throughout.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Alton that witnesses say occurred after a crash, according to a news release.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to south of the Mile 4 Line Friday shortly before 1 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.
“Witnesses advised they heard a loud crash, two men arguing and then gunshots before a vehicle left the area,” the news release stated.
The gunshot victim, identified as 42-year-old Sergio Cepeda, was declared deceased.
The driver who fled the scene, identified as 30-year-old Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez, was detained during a traffic stop by the Alton Police Department.
Hernandez is expected to be arraigned Saturday on charges of murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
Those with any information on the investigation are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
