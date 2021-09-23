Driver in Human Smuggling Attempt Damages Refuge Property
ALAMO - A human smuggling attempt caused damage to several fences at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge.
Border Patrol (BP) says the incident happened Friday.
Agents were responding to a call of a vehicle loading up with people potentially in the U.S. Illegally.
BP says when agents approached a gold Dodge Caravan made an abrupt U-turn and drove south into the refuge.
The driver of the vehicle damaged three gates before coming to a stop.
The driver and a passenger bailed out and fled into Mexico.
Five people in the country illegally were taken into custody.
