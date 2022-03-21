Driver in Pharr Fatal Auto-Ped to be Arraigned

PHARR – A man accused in a deadly auto-pedestrian accident is expected to be arraigned.

The crash happened on the 6700 block of South Cage in Pharr early Sunday.

Authorities said an SUV struck a female walking in the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the woman as 56-year-old Maria Isabel Jimenez.

Anyone with information on the case can call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.