Driver in Pharr Fatal Auto-Ped to be Arraigned
PHARR – A man accused in a deadly auto-pedestrian accident is expected to be arraigned.
The crash happened on the 6700 block of South Cage in Pharr early Sunday.
Authorities said an SUV struck a female walking in the area.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the woman as 56-year-old Maria Isabel Jimenez.
Anyone with information on the case can call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
