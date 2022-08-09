x

Driver loses control of vehicle, collides into parked cars

A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg.

'The owner of the business says the vehicles belonged to their customers.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

