Driver loses control of vehicle, collides into parked cars
Related Story
A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg.
'The owner of the business says the vehicles belonged to their customers.
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.
Check back for updates.
Watch the video above for the full report.
News
A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg.... More >>