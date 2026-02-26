Driver turns himself in after fleeing scene of crash that caused house fire in Brownsville

A car crashed into a Brownsville home and causing it to catch on fire, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

The Brownsville Police Department said the driver of the vehicle initally fled the scene but turned himself into police and was arrested. He is facing a charge of duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

The department was dispatched to the 2400 block of North Minnesota Road at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. They were initially reporting to a single-vehicle major accident when the call was upgraded to include a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole, bringing down electrical wires and causing the fire to spark into a room, the roof and the attic space of the home, according to the fire department.

The fire department said a woman and her child were inside the home at the time of the crash and fire but were able to safely escape prior to the fire spreading and were not injured.

Fire crews initiated an "aggressive fire attack" minutes after arriving, according to the fire department. Due to the rapid response and coordinated efforts, the fire was quickly extinguished and contained to a single room and its contents, preventing further damage.

A total of six engine companies, one medic unit and two supervisor unites responded to the scene.

No injures were reported as a result of either the crash or the fire. The incident remains under investigation.