Driver Who Nearly Ran Over Several Officers Charged
WESLACO – A driver who was caught on dash cam video nearly running over several police officers went before a judge on Friday.
Weslaco police were finally able to track down the driver Thursday night.
Adan Loa Jr. is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest.
Police say Loa also hit a patrol car. The officers were not seriously hurt.
Watch the video above for more information.
