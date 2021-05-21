x

Driver Who Nearly Ran Over Several Officers Charged

WESLACO – A driver who was caught on dash cam video nearly running over several police officers went before a judge on Friday.

Weslaco police were finally able to track down the driver Thursday night.

Adan Loa Jr. is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest.

Police say Loa also hit a patrol car. The officers were not seriously hurt.

