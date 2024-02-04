Driving instructors offer safety tips following string of fatal crashes involving semi-trucks

A San Juan-area fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday become the 10th deadly reported by Channel 5 News since the beginning of the year.

The crash happened after a driver failed to yield the right-of-way to a semitrailer and crashed into it.

Irma Morales, the assistant director of Driving Zone, says when it comes to stops at right of ways, drivers need to pay attention.

“You need to be always driving defensively," Morales said. "Because if that other person knows how to handle the right of way, you are driving defensively if it was your right of way. But if it looks like they are not going to honor it, then stop and let them have it."

Another tip Morales provides once you get behind the wheel is to make sure when you are on the road, you give the car enough cushion. That means you are a safe distance away from the car.

“Sometimes these trucks are carrying 80,000 pounds, so the brakes won't react fast,” A+ CDL Academy Lead Instructor Ismael Olivares said.

Olivares tells his students to constantly look at their mirrors, and give cars space.

“If you see an eighteen-wheeler in front of you going at a slow rate or slow speed with their blinker on, let them make that turn, let them make that lane change without trying to jump around,” Olivares said.

No matter what you drive, the advice is the same: pay attention, and be aware of other drivers.

Watch the video above for the full story.