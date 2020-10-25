Drones help Border Patrol agents spot and stop smugglers
During the past seven months, U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained about 2,700 people in the Rio Grande Valley Sector thanks to a new tool: drones.
Agents in the Valley started using small drones — what Border Patrol calls "small Unmanned Aircraft Systems" — in March.
Equipped with sophisticated cameras, the drones allow Border Patrol to spot smugglers hiding in thick brush.
"Agents can be guided directly to where those people are at," said Hermann Rivera, a Border Patrol spokesman.
