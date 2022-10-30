Drug takeback event happening Valley-wide

Several law enforcement agencies across the Valley are participating in a drug take-back initiative on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations across the Valley, the public can dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

The events are part of the DEA's biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The take-back events are happening at the following locations across the Valley:

• Alamo Walmart - 1421 E. Frontage Road

Alamo Walmart - 1421 E. Frontage Road • Edinburg Police Department - 1702 S. Closner Blvd.

Edinburg Police Department - 1702 S. Closner Blvd. • Harlingen Sam's Club - 621 Frontage Road

Harlingen Sam's Club - 621 Frontage Road • Harlingen Walgreens - 1406 E. Harrison

Harlingen Walgreens - 1406 E. Harrison • McAllen Office Depot parking lot - 5115 N. 10th St.

McAllen Office Depot parking lot - 5115 N. 10th St. • Mission Fire Station #3 - 1804 N Shary Road

Mission Fire Station #3 - 1804 N Shary Road • Pharr Peter Piper - 2311 S. Cage Blvd.

Pharr Peter Piper - 2311 S. Cage Blvd. • Palmhurst Police Department - 4417 N Sharyland Road

Palmhurst Police Department - 4417 N Sharyland Road • Brownsville Valley Regional Medical Center - 100 E. Alton Gloor Blvd

Brownsville Valley Regional Medical Center - 100 E. Alton Gloor Blvd • Rio Grande City Police Department - 402 E Main St.

For more information, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday