Dry conditions likely factor in 3 brush fires in Hidalgo County

DONNA – There may not have a lot of wind Thursday, but the weather over the week is a likely factor in a series of fires – three in the Donna area alone.

Those flames pushed resources near their limits with conditions that are suitable for fires to spread. The brush fires at three locations put several homes at risk.

The cause of the blazes are still under investigation, but with ongoing dry conditions – it shows just how quickly it can spread.

“The hotter days are coming and the humidity is going to come. It’s going to make it worse. People need to be careful, very careful of what they’re burning,” said Rene Rosas, interim fire chief in Donna.

