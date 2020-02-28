Dry conditions likely factor in 3 brush fires in Hidalgo County
Related Story
DONNA – There may not have a lot of wind Thursday, but the weather over the week is a likely factor in a series of fires – three in the Donna area alone.
Those flames pushed resources near their limits with conditions that are suitable for fires to spread. The brush fires at three locations put several homes at risk.
The cause of the blazes are still under investigation, but with ongoing dry conditions – it shows just how quickly it can spread.
“The hotter days are coming and the humidity is going to come. It’s going to make it worse. People need to be careful, very careful of what they’re burning,” said Rene Rosas, interim fire chief in Donna.
Watch the video above for the full ready.
News
DONNA – There may not have a lot of wind Thursday, but the weather over the week is a likely... More >>
News Video
-
Run for wrong face masks amid coronavirus fear impacting construction industry
-
Confusion looms over migrants at Valley port-of-entry after court halts policy
-
Black history museum set to open in San Benito
-
Edinburg CISD hold mental health aid certification courses for parents and staff
-
Edinburg police to plan for more self-defense courses amid demand