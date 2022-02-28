DSHS regional director: Another surge possible if citizens drop Covid precautions

With companies dropping mask mandates nationwide, the regional director for the Texas Department of State Health Services is warning the public that another surge could happen if they stop masking up.

RELATED: CDC director says government contemplating change to mask guidance in coming weeks

“It's going to be very important for any parent or any individual who has increased risk to really keep an eye on hospitalizations in your area and that percent of COVID, and so right now we're still high,” Dr. Emilie Prot said.

Dr. Prot added that local hospitalization rates are plateauing, but warns another surge could happen if people drop COVID precautions.