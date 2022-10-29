Dynamic Weather Conditions Impacting Valley Citrus Growers

WESLACO – The dynamic weather conditions is putting pressure on some local citrus growers.

This year’s harvest is not the easiest due to the changes from extreme drought to record flooding.

The vice president of Lone Star Citrus Growers says when the weather doesn’t allow workers in the fields, they play catch up over the next couple of days.

"We need some of this cold weather to stay in. The longer that we're able to put off the bloom, the longer we're able to put off harvesting season,” explains Trent Bishop.

