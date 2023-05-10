Dynamo Concludes Valley Visit
EDINBURG - The Houston Dynamo finished their brief training visit to the Valley by dispatching the Toros 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon. The RGV-FC squad found benefits in the loss in the experience gained from playing an MLS team. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story from Edinburg.
