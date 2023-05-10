x

Dynamo Concludes Valley Visit

EDINBURG - The Houston Dynamo finished their brief training visit to the Valley by dispatching the Toros 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon.  The RGV-FC squad found benefits in the loss in the experience gained from playing an MLS team.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story from Edinburg.

6 years ago Tuesday, February 07 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07, 2017 10:29:00 PM CST February 07, 2017
