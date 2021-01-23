Early announcement of vaccine clinic prompts concerns in some Hidalgo County residents

Hidalgo County and La Joya Independent School District administered 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday but some residents are concerned others may have received an earlier notice about the vaccination clinic.

Less than one hour after Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in La Joya was announced, a second announcement was made stating that the clinic was at capacity. This message prompted concerns and frustration among residents.

"A friend called me and I came out right away," Hidalgo County resident Norma Hinojosa said.

Hidalgo County officials said some people may have received an early heads-up because the information was released prematurely.

"We can't blame either agency, whether it be Hidalgo County or La Joya ISD," Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for La Joya ISD Blanca Cantu said. "At this point there's a lot of people setting up the prior day, so it could be that family members that work in Hidalgo County or family members that work in La Joya, I mean they see it and people just show up."

