Early voting begins for Texas Primary runoff election

Early voting for the primary runoff elections begins Monday.

The runoffs were originally scheduled to begin in May – however Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed the election date due to coronavirus concerns.

Voters are encouraged to practice coronavirus safety measures while casting their ballot.

2 days ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:17:00 AM CDT June 29, 2020
