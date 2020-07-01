Early voting begins for Texas Primary runoff election
Early voting for the primary runoff elections begins Monday.
The runoffs were originally scheduled to begin in May – however Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed the election date due to coronavirus concerns.
Voters are encouraged to practice coronavirus safety measures while casting their ballot.
